India launches first Hyperloop test track in Chennai

CHENNAI: India's first Hyperloop test track was inaugurated at IIT-Madras' Discovery Campus in Thaiyur, marking a significant milestone in the country's pursuit of futuristic transportation solutions.

The 410-meter track, developed jointly by Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, IIT-Madras' students-led Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr, a student based startup, will facilitate testing and refinement of Hyperloop technology.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the achievement, stating that this milestone marks the beginning of a new era in transportation.

The Avishkar Hyperloop team aims to design and build India's first indigenous Hyperloop system, reaching speeds of up to 1,200 km/h.

The proposed Hyperloop network will connect major Indian cities, reducing travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to just 15 minutes.

Operating on magnetic levitation within low-pressure tubes, the Hyperloop offers a sustainable, energy-efficient transportation solution, aligning with India's carbon neutrality goals.

The completion of the test track paves the way for further testing, refinement and commercialisation of Hyperloop technology in India, positioning the country as a leader in innovative transportation solutions.