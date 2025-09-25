Inclement weather abroad disrupts international flight schedule at Chennai airport, passengers inconvenienced

CHENNAI: Adverse weather conditions in key international destinations led to significant flight disruptions at Chennai International Airport on Thursday, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers. A flight on the Hong Kong-Chennai route was cancelled, while services to and from London faced substantial delays.

Due to severe rainfall and inclement weather in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airways has cancelled its flight from Hong Kong to Chennai, which was scheduled to arrive at 12:15 am. Consequently, the outbound Cathay Pacific flight from Chennai to Hong Kong, which was slated to depart at 1:15 am, has also been cancelled.

In a separate incident linked to poor weather conditions in London, a British Airways flight from London to Chennai experienced a significant delay. The flight, which normally arrives in Chennai at 3:30 an departed four hours late from London.

This delay has had a knock-on effect on the return journey. The British Airways flight from Chennai to London, which was scheduled to depart at 5:35 am, will now leave around 9:30 am.

The combination of the cancellation of the Hong Kong service and the major delay of the London flight left numerous passengers stranded at Chennai Airport. Many passengers expressed frustration over the disruptions and the impact on their travel plans.

Airport authorities have advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses before heading to the airport.