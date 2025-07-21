In show of strength against dad in Villupuram, Anbumani ups ante against DMK raising Vanniyar sub-quota demand to 18%

CHENNAI: Amid an ongoing power struggle between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his party president son Anbumani over absolute control over the party, the latter upped the ante by organising a protest in Villupuram, close to his dad’s home in Thailapuram, demanding that the State government extend 18 per cent sub-quota reservation for Vanniyars.

Anbumani has gone further from the earlier demand for 10.5 per cent sub-quota to the present 18 per cent, upping the ante against the ruling DMK.

While speaking at a protest held in Villupuram on Sunday, Anbumani said that he was not completely satisfied with the demand of 10.5 per cent internal reservation, as Vanniyars constitute around 18 per cent of the population, adding that even the combined population of all Scheduled Castes is only about 20 per cent. Hence, Vanniyars alone deserve 18 per cent reservation, he said.

He further stated that the party is demanding a caste survey to be conducted by the State government so that reservation can be given based on accurate population data.

Anbumani warned that this (the Villupuram protest for internal reservation) is just the beginning. “We will soon conduct jail-filling agitation. If internal reservation is still not granted, we will move to our final mode of protest. (Turns to the crowd) Are you all ready?” he asked, referring to 2026 polls, nudging them to vote against the incumbent in such an eventuality.

A party leader stated that a majority of the participants in the Villupuram protest were from within the district, making it Anbumani’s show of strength in his tussle with his father, Ramadoss. "Cadre took part in the protest in a large number despite a short notice. Earlier, there was a notion that the cadre in Villupuram were on the side of the party founder (Ramadoss). But, the big gathering in the protest shows that they accept Anbumani as their only salvation," the leader said on condition of anonymity.