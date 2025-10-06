In September, cybercrime police restitute Rs 1.27 cr to victims of online fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police’s cyber crime has restituted Rs 1.27 crore to victims of cyber fraud in September this year. So far, in the first nine months, the Greater Chennai Police have restituted Rs 21.70 crore to victims of cyber fraud.

According to the police, the cybercrime division received 205 complaints in September through the emergency helpline number 1930 and direct walk-ins and action was taken in 121 complaints.

Officers acted under the supervision of Zonal Joint Commissioners and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to track fraudulent transactions, freeze the bank accounts of suspects, and retrieve stolen funds through legal procedures. Apart from the restitution, the city police approached the courts and also froze more than Rs 40 crore in the bank accounts of cyber criminals.

According to the city police, in September, the cyber crime team at the city police headquarters restituted Rs 56.12 lakh in 38 cases, followed by the north zone unit, which recovered Rs 27.24 lakh in 42 cases. The west zone unit recovered Rs 21.13 lakh in 9 cases, south zone unit recovered Rs 12.66 lakh in 21 cases and east zone unit recovered Rs 10.32 lakh in 11 cases.

Commissioner A Arun has cautioned the public to be careful and advised them not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts.

To report financial fraud, call cyber crime helpline number 1930 or national cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in