In-principal nod for Parandur airport in 2 weeks, says Union Aviation Minister

CHENNAI: A special meeting will be held in Delhi in the next two weeks to discuss and finalise the in-principal approval for Parandur greenfield airport, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Udan Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport, Minister Naidu said the Union government has granted approval for site clearance of the proposed Parandur airport, which is set to be the second airport for Chennai, and added that the remaining process was progressing steadily.

"The in-principal approval for Parandur airport is under consideration, and we are following the due process," Naidu said, and added that a special meeting in Delhi would be held within the next week or two to discuss and finalise the in-principal approval.

Once this step was completed, the project would move forward, he said.

On other proposed airports in the region (like Hosur airport to cater to the growing industrial development in the region), the Union Minister clarified the role of the Tamil Nadu government in the selection of the sites and development process.

“The State government is responsible for identifying sites for new airports and sending them to us (Airports Authority of India) for clearance. We do not dictate where airports should be located. Once the State submits a proposal, we assess the feasibility, including technical, operational, and navigational aspects,” he explained.