In Pictures: Inside the newly-renovated Valluvar Kottam monument in Chennai

CHENNAI: The newly renovated Valluvar Kottam was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.

Revamped at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore, the centerpiece is the "Ayyan Valluvar Cultural Hall," a fully air-conditioned, 20,000 sq ft space with a seating capacity of 1,548.

A dedicated Thirukkural auditorium and research library, accommodating up to 100 individuals, has also been established to encourage literary discussions and academic exploration.

The facelift includes enhancements to the "Kural Manimandapam," where all 1,330 couplets of Poet Thiruvalluvar are artistically displayed, accompanied by paraphrased interpretations by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Additional features include an underground parking facility for 162 vehicles and a 3,336 sq ft food court to serve visitors.

Blending contemporary amenities with timeless aesthetics, here’s a glimpse inside the transformed Valluvar Kottam:



































































