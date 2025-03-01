Ensure daily supply water to resettlement areas in Chennai, Arappor tells govt

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam demanded the State government to ensure daily water supply to the residents of Kannagi Nagar, Tsunami Nagar, Thoraipakkam, and Ezhil Nagar.

In a petition signed by more than 700 residents, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said that its volunteers visited the settlements and noticed that water was being supplied only once in four days in Tsunami Nagar, once in two-three days in Ezhil Nagar, and alternate days in Kannagi Nagar. The water is visibly contaminated with worms, he alleged.

"It is learnt that the local residents have complained several times in the past with very minimal to no action. They also claimed that officials do not even treat them with courtesy when they come with complaints, as they are made to feel that the houses were given to them free of cost, and that they have no right to complain," the complaint said.

Demanding the daily supply of water to the settlements, Arappor urged to ensure 135 litres per person and maintain quality. "In case of timed supply, the supply has to be at a specific time so that all residents are able to get equitable water supply and also plan their work properly.

"The overhead tanks, pipes and drains have to be repaired, replaced wherever necessary, and periodically maintained to ensure non-leakage and non-wastage," the petition said.

Apart from this, the petition requested the agencies to clear sewers to prevent mosquito breeding, and cover EB boxes and wires to ensure the safety of the residents.