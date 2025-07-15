In a first, Chennai Corporation uses Super Sucker to clean drains

CHENNAI: As a precautionary measure for the monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has introduced the first-ever dredging operation to remove sediment and waste from storm water drains (SWDs) using modern super sucker machines. Mayor R Priya inaugurated the project worth Rs 10 crore on Monday at EVK Sampath Road, Vepery.

Per day, the machine will desilt and dispose of up to 1-km of SWD. An average of 1,000 km of rainwater drainage is being dredged every year.

In the first phase, two vehicles per zone have been deployed in each region. Based on requirements, more vehicles will be increased. The Mayor inspected the work to determine the amount of silt in SWDs using a small robot (crawler), and to confirm that the silt had been removed by taking photographs before and after the removal of the silt.

“The silt is collected in a closed heavy vehicle through a pipe to avoid spillage. The collected waste is transported to the dumpyards in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi,” said a GCC press release. “The dredging allows rainwater to flow through the SWD sans obstruction, and provides a means for rainwater to drain quickly without stagnation.”

Deputy Mayor M Mageshkumar, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and many senior officials participated.