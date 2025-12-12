Improper basic amenities push students to stir at MC Raja Hostel

CHENNAI: Over 300 students of Nandanam Government Arts College, staying at the recently inaugurated MC Raja Hostel, staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday night to improve the basic facilities in the hostel.

The hostel was inaugurated by MK Stalin on April 14, at a cost of Rs 44.40 crore, to provide better living conditions for Adi Dravidar and Tribal students in higher education.

According to the students, over 900 of them were staying in the old and new hostels. For the past few months, the students have been witnessing worms and small glass particles in the food provided to them, forcing the students to eat food from outside. Another issue was the lack of water connection to the washing room facility provided on every floor.

A student residing in the MC Raja Hostel said, "The poor quality of the food provided in the hostel forced me to eat outside food. But the students who cannot afford to eat outside food are eating the food in the hostel."

The protest was led by All India Students' Federation (AISF) South Chennai district secretary A Manikadan. The sit-in protest lasted for two hours. Initially, the protest started with just 100 students, but many joined, and it was dismissed after the assurance of Chennai district Adi Dravidar Welfare officer Vetri Kumar.

Manikandan told DT Next, "We submitted a letter four months ago to the District Collector demanding 12 demands to fulfil the basic facilities in the new and old hostels. Yet, our demands were not addressed. So we conducted the protest."

It was also noted that only two of 12 toilets in the old hostel have locks. "Many students prefer to use only the two toilets, and there is no first aid box in the new hostel," added Manikadan.

Another student at MC Raja Hostel said, "After college hours, we spend more time inside the hostel. We ask for play equipment and a ground to play games. The warden threatens the students if any students approach individually to complain or request basic needs."

When contacted, the hostel warden, Alaguraja, said, "This is a new hostel; all food is prepared by the contractors. No issue arises related to the food and other basic amenities in the MC Raja hostel."