Immortalised in stone

CHENNAI: Carved into the very fabric of history, stone art has long been a testament to human creativity and ingenuity. From the intricate sculptures of ancient civilisations to modern masterpieces that adorn public spaces, stone has remained a timeless medium for artists to express their vision and leave a lasting legacy. With its unique blend of texture, form, and durability, stone art continues to captivate audiences worldwide, offering a glimpse into the past while inspiring new generations of artists and art enthusiasts alike.

R Magesh is preparing to showcase his work on a warrior horse. He began his artistic journey in childhood and earned his Master’s degree in Vadodara, Gujarat. “Thanks to my dad, he was the one who encouraged me to pursue the arts. Though I am a painter, stones have always intrigued me,” says Magesh.

StoneX is set to present Stone Portraits, an immersive and multisensory evening that transcends the traditional boundaries of art and craftsmanship. Additionally, four traditional artisans from Mahabalipuram - S. Velliyan, A. Viswanathan, S. Suresh, and P. Saravanan - skilled in both hand and machine carving, will participate in the live programme.

During this event, Magesh will exclusively present his work, The Monarch, which he brought to life by collecting stones from quarry workers in Gujarat. “In 2012, StoneX approached me for a project and wanted to explore stone through an artistic lens. It was quite challenging, but over time I was able to understand the nature of stones and how they complement my works,” he recalls.

Magesh’s works often symbolise the qualities of a horse. “This particular piece is about the head of a fallen warrior horse. Throughout history, horses have been symbols of power and authority. They stand for dominance, and their fall signifies the fall of power. I wish to convey the message that domination happens by suppressing other voices. This work represents the fall of power and the emergence of new beginnings,” he explains.

Talking about the unique characteristics of working with stone, unlike other materials such as canvas or glass, Magesh says, “The qualities of stone are unique. For example, clay is easy to work with as it can be moulded to our desire. But that is not the same with stone. It carries millions of years of history within itself, and it is important to highlight that. Most people view stone through a traditional lens, but we, as contemporary artists, are trying to deviate from the conservative method. Yet that doesn’t mean the foundation should be forgotten. Stones are not flexible, they are akin to watercolours. Every chisel mark we make on a stone is permanent.” The young artist also feels an emotional connection with the different varieties of stone.

As many observe, Chennai’s art scene is advancing day by day. However, the extent to which all media are explored remains a question. “Undoubtedly, exposure is greater now. Many galleries showcase emerging artists, and these young talents are willing to experiment. But they should broaden their approach beyond traditional methods and approach each subject creatively. This will further enrich the field,” concludes Magesh.

Immerse yourself in the journey of stone, art, and culture with Stone Portraits, taking place on August 29 at Cholamandalam Artists’ Village, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.