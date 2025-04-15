Illegal constructions in CRZ-III zone cause concern among activists and fishermen in Muttukadu

CHENNAI: The illegal construction of seawalls and residential bungalows in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) III has caused a lot of concern among activists and local fishermen at Karikattukuppam in Muttukadu.

According to a report in The Hindu, despite strict prohibition on new constructions in CRZ-III, which is considered to be a 'no development' zone, at least three new bungalows have come up recently. Sources said that the bungalows have been built without permission on "poromboke' land which is owned by the government.

Environment activists allege that despite complaints filed with the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) last year, no action has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, the local fishermen in the area claimed that their struggles for housing rights over the past few years have fallen on deaf ears while private constructions continue to encroach public land.

Activists pointed out that groynes constructed by the Fisheries Department and a breakwater for the Nemmeli desalination plant have led to accelerated coastal erosion in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, fishermen in the region also reported multiple CRZ violations along the coast but said that no action has been taken on any complaints.

The TNSCZMA officials said that they have sent notices for some illegal structures and have planned to conduct inspections soon. Following these allegations, the additional chief secretary of environment, climate change, and forests said that district authorities have been informed about the illegal constructions and action will be taken soon.