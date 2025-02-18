IIT-M Pravartak provides platform for rural govt school students to showcase talents

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Asha for Education are providing a platform for government school students in rural areas to showcase their talents through events called ‘RTC Impressions’.

According to IIT-M Pravartak, the event highlights students' confidence, creativity and problem-solving skills through well-researched projects and presentations.

“These students are beneficiaries of the Rural Technology Centres (RTCs), which are being run by IIT-M with Asha Foundation to provide tech education to high school students in remote and rural areas,” reads a release from IIT-M Pravartak.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony at the RTC Impressions event, which was held at IITM research park recently, V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said, “There are many social problems, requirements in agriculture, advances in language, which can be overcome by trying out new ideas. We wanted to facilitate this for rural children through the RTCs for innovation and out-of-box thinking.”

The two organisations plan to expand their operations with 3 new RTCs inaugurated in February 2025 in Uthukottai, Tirupatchur and Tiruttani of Tiruvallur district. Asha and IITM Pravartak were already running 9 RTCs during the 2024-25 academic year.