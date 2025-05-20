IIT-M's R2D2 commits to offer solutions for those with disabilities, calls for more inclusive society

CHENNAI: A new initiative led by IIT-Madras highlights the everyday challenges faced by people with disabilities in India and also offers hope by committing to come up with solutions that makes their lives easier.

The campaign which is the brainchild of the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), in the form of a short film, shows how barriers in public spaces, transportation and social attitudes make life difficult for millions of people suffering with disabilities.

The video depicts the lives of two women, including one with disability, going about their everyday chores and how the life of the person with a disability is tough to navigate from the moment they wake up until their day comes to a close.

The video also exposed the fact that despite India having an estimated 90 to 130 million people with disabilities, public areas like restaurants, parks and theaters often remain inaccessible to them as there are no ramps or facilities for better mobility.

The R2D2 team, which includes over 40 experts from engineering, clinical sciences, and disability communities, is working to create affordable and practical assistive technologies.

The team has already developed a few products and said that their main goal is to design mobility aids that work well on varied roads and terrains in the country. The team also emphasized on the importance of involving people with disabilities from the get go to ensure that the devices meet their needs.

The campaign also invited businesses to support their efforts for inclusivity through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. By partnering with R2D2, companies can commit to making assistive technology more widely available.

The video emphasized on the message that while a lot of progress is being made, there needs to be significant changes in infrastructure, policies and awareness to create a more inclusive society.