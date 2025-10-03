IIT Madras, Zuppa Geo, IAF join hands to develop defence R&D

CHENNAI: IIT Madras, Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, and the Indian Air Force have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly undertake in-house research and development in defence technologies.

The tripartite collaboration aims to strengthen self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the defence sector by combining complementary strengths from industry, academia, and the armed forces.

The partnership leverages Zuppa Geo’s expertise in UAVs and navigation systems, IIT-M’s research and innovation ecosystem, and the operational experience of the IAF’s 8 (Base Repair Depot) BRD. Sai Pattabiram, Founder-MD, Zuppa Geo, said, “This MoU represents the convergence of industry innovation, academic excellence, and operational defence experience. By aligning with IIT-M and IAF, we aim to create next-generation UAV and navigation solutions that will serve the nation’s defense with indigenous strength and global benchmarks.”

The partners will focus on developing cutting-edge indigenous solutions that enhance operational efficiency, autonomy, and resilience in defence aviation and related systems.

“The initiative aims to accelerate the co-creation of advanced technologies adaptable to the evolving requirements of the Air Force, while contributing to the country’s strategic independence in critical defence technologies,” he added. “By leveraging IIT-M’s research capabilities and Zuppa’s proven technological expertise in real-world applications, we can enhance our preparedness and self-reliance in key areas.”