IIT-Madras Zanzibar launches BS program in chemical process engineering for 2025-26

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ international campus at Zanzibar has announced the launch of a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Process Engineering for the academic year 2025–26.

Open to students of all nationalities, including Indian nationals, this full-time undergraduate program promises a globally relevant curriculum and robust industry alignment, a statement from the institute read.

“The course is designed to provide a strong foundation in core chemical engineering principles, complemented by practical lab sessions, interdisciplinary electives, and industry-oriented projects. It will be taught by an accomplished team of faculty from IIT Madras, IITM Zanzibar, and partner institutions, upholding IIT Madras’ high academic standards,” it said.

Announcing the program, professor Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-Charge of the Zanzibar campus, said, “As a Chemical Engineer myself, it is such a pleasure that we are bringing this program to IITM Zanzibar. We believe that it will be a very meaningful step forward for the campus.”

Applications for the program close on July 6, 2025, and the screening tests are scheduled for July 13, 2025, at Chennai, Zanzibar, and other centres.

Online interviews will be held between July 25 and 31, and classes begin on October 6, 2025.

Key eligibility criteria include completion of Class 12 or equivalents such as GCE A-Level, IB Diploma, or Form VI, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

The program offers specializations in data science, energy, and sustainability, and concludes with a capstone project in collaboration with local industries.

Applications can be submitted at admissions.iitmz.ac.in/bscpe, and queries may be directed to admissions@iitmz.ac.in.