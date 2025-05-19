IIT-Madras unveils two cutting-edge B Tech programs

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at bridging the gap between academia and emerging industry needs, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday launched two new UG engineering programmes for this academic year 2025–26.

Introduced by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, these underscore the institute’s commitment to interdisciplinary research and future-ready education.

The newly introduced four-year B Tech degrees are in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME). “Each programme will admit 40 students, and will be available through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for candidates who have cleared the JEE (Advanced). The course codes are 412U for CEM and 412V for iBME,” a release issued by IIT-M said.

V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M stated, “As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, it is imperative for academic institutions to stay ahead by offering cutting-edge programmes. These BTech degrees will cater to vital sectors such as Industry 5.0, Health Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing.”

Students enrolled in these programmes will also have the opportunity to pursue a five-year Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD), combining BTech and MTech, in areas like Computational Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Complex Systems and Dynamics.

Highlighting the relevance of new offerings, Professor Sayan Gupta, HoD, noted, “These programmes integrate classical engineering principles with contemporary tools such as AI, machine learning, IoT, and data science. They are meticulously designed to develop systems-level thinkers and innovators equipped to tackle real-world challenges.”