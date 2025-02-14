IIT-Madras to partner with Swiss giant Roche on diagnostics AI

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras’ Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) has partnered with Roche Diagnostics International, Switzerland, for collaboration in research and development (R&D).

“CeRAI and Roche, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics and developer of digital health solutions, will engage in collaborative research activities in analytics/AI solutions and services for IVD diagnostics,” a release issued by IIT-M said.

Addressing the ‘IITM-CeRAI, Roche Symposium on Responsible AI in Healthcare’ at the IIT-M campus, Prof Manu Santhanam, dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT-M said, “There is a lot of emphasis on scaling up the efforts in our laboratory and research. A lot of the projects that you see today have far-reaching implications. We’re not confined to the exercise inside labs. We do a lot more with respect to engaging with the industry and taking our research to the frontlines. Because of this, the number of patents and innovations coming out of IIT-M, the way that they have been deployed, and the technology being transferred, is increasing every day.”

Prof B Ravindran, Head, Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), concurred, and said: “Responsible development and deployment of AI systems requires close interaction between AI scientists and domain experts. Roche recognises this and has an active research programme on ethical AI and data management. We look forward to working closely with their programme in building more robust and ethical systems for AI in healthcare.”

Speaking on the occasion Manu Dev, Chapter Lead for IVD Analytics product domain, Roche Information Solutions (RIS) said, “At Roche, we believe data helps healthcare providers and patients make informed decisions. The framework agreement with IIT Madras will enable us to collaborate on important research activities related to analytics and AI in digital health solutions for in-vitro diagnostics. Sharing knowledge and expertise helps us get closer to a better healthcare system for all.”