IIT-Madras to host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ showcasing innovations from top HEIs

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras is set to host a two-day expo - ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ - on February 28 and March 1, showcasing cutting-edge innovations from the country's premier institutions, including IITs, NITs, IISc, and IISERs.

"The expo, which aims to facilitate the translation of laboratory research into real-world applications, is a significant step towards realising the government's vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," said V Arumugam, member of local organising committee, IInvenTiv 2025.

According to IIT-M director V Kamakoti, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the expo, which will provide a platform for students and researchers from top institutions to showcase their innovative projects, fostering collaboration and knowledge transfer between academia and industry.

"The expo is a vital initiative that will help bridge the gap between research and industry, enabling the development of innovative solutions that address real-world problems," Kamakoti told reporters.

"We are confident that the expo will provide a unique opportunity for students, researchers, and industry professionals to come together, share knowledge, and explore new avenues for collaboration," he said.

"The expo will feature a pavilion showcasing 183 innovative projects from 19 IITs, 31 NITs, and other top institutions. The projects will be exhibited under eight categories, including aviation, defence, space, and maritime; medical, healthcare engineering, and sustainability; artificial intelligence, machine learning, smart cities, and infrastructure; and advanced manufacturing and rural technologies," Kamakoti said.

He further added, "In addition to the expo, 25 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between IIT-Madras and industry partners, further strengthening the ties between academia and industry."