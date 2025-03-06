IIT-Madras to hold competition for students in cyber security

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, partnered with Protectt.ai to launch a multi-stage programme for students titled ‘Binary Clash 360’ (competition) to strengthen students’ talent in cyber security.

Binary Clash 360 is a multi-stage training programme for students, who participate in the competition, designed to provide participants with in-depth knowledge and practical experience in binary obfuscation, a critical technique for protecting mobile apps from reverse engineering attacks.

It aims to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap by providing hands-on training and practical experience in a critical area of cybersecurity and software protection. Manish Mimani, founder and CEO, Protectt.ai, said: “An online training programme introduces participants to binaries, reverse engineering, and modern obfuscation techniques. There’s also a blue teaming activity where participants design obfuscation algorithms and apply them to a library of binaries. A competitive event will test their de-obfuscation skills against altered binaries created during the hackathon.”

The event offers cash prizes totalling Rs 10 lakh, and also an internship opportunity for selected teams to build on their ideas and work toward creating a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). Students can participate in the event till March 11.