IIT-Madras to celebrate ‘Decade of Dynamism’ from Feb 28

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras is all set to celebrate its ‘Decade of Dynamism’ during the 10th edition of its annual event Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit’25), which will be held on the campus from February 28 to March 2.

Speaking to the reporters at the campus here, Director V Kamakoti underscored the summit’s pivotal role in India’s growing startup ecosystem.

“For India to achieve true technological sovereignty, it must evolve into both a product nation and a start-up nation. The pan-Bharat Entrepreneurship Summit provides a unique platform to explore and showcase innovative ideas that have the potential to evolve into successful start-ups,” he said.

E-Summit’25 will feature thought-provoking discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at bridging the gap between innovative ideas and practical, scalable business ventures. “The event promises to be an exciting convergence of visionary entrepreneurs, industry leaders, venture capitalists, and a wide array of students, coming together to foster a culture of entrepreneurship. It’s all set to attract more than 1,000 budding founders, 50 investors, and around 15,000 students from over 400 colleges across the country,” added Kamakoti.

Professor Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, dean of students, IIT-Madras, highlighted some of the event’s key attractions, including its first-ever live fundraising initiative, ‘PitchFest’. “This year, start-ups will have the chance to present their ideas to a live audience and potentially secure investment in just five minutes from leading angel investors at the Students’ Activity Centre,” he stated.

Biz-Bazaar will offer students an opportunity to experience the world of business first-hand, allowing them to market their products and “get a sense of the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape with minimal preparation”.