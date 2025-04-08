IIT-Madras, Swayam Plus to enable students get industry-ready

CHENNAI: In a strategic move to bridge the widening chasm between academic learning and real-world employability, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has rolled out a suite of industry-aligned courses under the SWAYAM Plus platform.

Designed to bolster job readiness and professional competence, these courses mark a pivotal shift in India’s higher education landscape, especially in fostering practical skills and industry exposure for students and working professionals alike.

IIT-Madras has forged partnerships with several prominent higher education institutions (HEIs) including Sathyabama University, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Sri Venkateswara University, and Vinayaka Mission’s Law School. These collaborations aim to embed SWAYAM Plus courses into their academic curricula, enabling students to gain credits while acquiring skills that are directly applicable in today’s job market.

Further reinforcing its commitment to employability, IIT-M has joined hands with leading industry players such as Veranda Learning Solutions and NSE Academy.

These collaborations ensure that course content remains dynamic, practical, and in sync with current market demands. All courses are carefully vetted by the Programme Implementation Committee at IIT-M before being launched on the platform.

The SWAYAM Plus platform currently offers over 350 carefully curated courses spanning diverse sectors such as engineering, computer science, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and management.

Each course is meticulously mapped to the National Credit Framework (NCrF), ensuring alignment with educational standards while making learners eligible for academic credits and employer recognition.

Noteworthy among these offerings is the ‘Applied Database System Engineering (ADSE)’ course, which spans 70 hours and covers in-depth database design and system implementation. Another standout is the ‘Soft Skills and Employability’ course, developed in collaboration with Cambridge University Press, designed to sharpen interpersonal communication and leadership abilities—critical assets in any professional setting.

What sets SWAYAM Plus apart in its focus on experiential learning and real-time application is, for instance, the ‘Employability Skills – JobReady’ programme that’s tailored to groom students with emphasis resume-building, interview techniques, and problem-solving aptitude. The platform also offers internships that simulate real-world challenges. Opportunities like the ‘Social Media and Community Management’ internship with Expertel SA – Proceedit enable learners to apply their skills in practical environments while building a credible professional portfolio.

True to its founding philosophy, SWAYAM — an initiative by the Ministry of Education—remains committed to democratising access to high-quality education. The courses are freely accessible and available in a self-paced, online format, accommodating learners from varied backgrounds and schedules.

For working professionals seeking to upskill or pivot careers, SWAYAM Plus presents flexibility to gain industry-relevant certifications without compromising their professional commitments. For students, it provides a chance to bolster traditional degrees with practical know-how, making them more marketable and versatile.

IIT Madras and its partner institutions aim to integrate SWAYAM Plus courses directly into semester curricula, with proctored examinations and academic credits awarded upon successful completion. The target is to enrol over 10,000 students in credit-bearing courses in the coming academic cycles.

According to IIT-M, these courses are not just supplementary but foundational to the future of higher education and workforce development in India. By enabling a blend of theoretical rigor and hands-on training, SWAYAM Plus is setting new benchmarks in employability-oriented education.

It focuses on real-time applicability, industry relevance, and inclusive accessibility, shaping a new generation of professionals who are not just academically competent but also industry-ready. In doing so, IIT-M is reaffirming its status as a torchbearer of innovation, education, and societal transformation.