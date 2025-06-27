Begin typing your search...

    27 Jun 2025
    IIT Madras student harassed by North Indian youth inside campus
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A student from IIT Madras was sexually harassed by a youth in the campus on Friday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, student was forcefully threatened by a North Indian youth with a stick by grabbing and pulling her hair.

    Upon receiving the information, Kotturpuram All Women Police Station arrested the youth and are investigating him.

    Further details awaited.

    IIT Madrassexually harassedKotturpuram police station
