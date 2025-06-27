Begin typing your search...
IIT Madras student harassed by North Indian youth inside campus
Upon receiving the information, Kotturpuram All Women Police Station arrested the youth and are investigating him.
CHENNAI: A student from IIT Madras was sexually harassed by a youth in the campus on Friday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, student was forcefully threatened by a North Indian youth with a stick by grabbing and pulling her hair.
Further details awaited.
