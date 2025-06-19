IIT-Madras soars to 180th spot globally in QS world university rankings 2026

CHENNAI: In a landmark achievement, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has made its debut in the global top 200 universities, securing the 180th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

This marks a sharp rise of 47 places from its 227th position last year, and positions it as the third-highest ranked institution from India in this year’s global list.

“We are thrilled to announce that IIT-Madras has broken into the top 200 universities worldwide — ranking 180th globally and 3rd in India. This is a proud moment for our entire community of students, faculty, alumni, and collaborators,” the institute said in a statement on Thursday.

The institute attributed this milestone to its robust performance in academic reputation, employer perception, faculty-student ratio, international collaborations, and sustainability initiatives.

“From classrooms to labs, and innovation hubs to global partnerships — this recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and social impact,” the statement read.

IIT-Madras joins two other Indian institutions in the global top 200 this year.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) emerged as the top-ranked Indian institution at 123rd position, followed closely by IIT-Bombay at 129th.

Outside the top 200, IIT-Kharagpur (215), IISc Bangalore (219), and IIT-Kanpur (222) maintained strong performances.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 feature a record 54 Indian institutions, up from 46 in 2025 — making India the country with the fastest-growing representation among the G20 nations.

India now stands as the fourth-most represented country in the rankings, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Among other notable Indian universities, University of Delhi was ranked 328th, IIT-Guwahati at 334th, and IIT-Roorkee at 339th.

Anna University from Tamil Nadu made it to the 465th position.

Mumbai University rose significantly to 664th globally, boosted by stronger scores in research citations and employment outcomes.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education analyst firm that compiles the rankings, said India’s representation continues to expand due to consistent improvement in academic output, global engagement, and government-backed educational initiatives.

The 2026 edition of the rankings included over 1,500 institutions worldwide and evaluated universities on parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, international faculty and student ratios, faculty-student ratio, research citations per faculty, and sustainability.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top spot for the 13th consecutive year.

It was followed by Imperial College London, Stanford University, University of Oxford, and Harvard University.

QS also introduced a new “International Student Diversity” metric this year, although it does not count towards the overall score.

The metric is aimed at fostering equitable global mobility in higher education.