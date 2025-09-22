IIT Madras signs MoU with Caterpillar Inc for joint research

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has entered into a collaboration with Caterpillar Inc, an American multinational manufacturing company, as its ‘Global University Partner’ to undertake joint research in emerging technologies.

Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President–Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar India, and V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, signed a MoU at the IIT-M campus in the presence of Prof Manu Santhanam, dean (ICSR), IIT-M, and Prof Shaikh Faruque Ali, department of applied mechanics and biomedical engineering, among others. Senior Caterpillar officials from the US also joined virtually.

According to IIT-M, the collaboration will focus on advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and data science, mechanical engineering, autonomous mining equipment, gas turbines and engines, energy consortium, batteries, fuel cells, and electrification. “The partnership covers multiple disciplines of IIT-M and will enable the development of globally relevant products,” said Prof Kamakoti.

Anandakrishnan noted that the MoU would strengthen Caterpillar’s university collaboration model and create opportunities in research, consultation, and talent development. “The agreement provides for R&D, continuing education programmes, student internships, full-time employment opportunities, and talent development activities, including sponsorship of innovation clubs and technical events,” he added.

Caterpillar has been collaborating with IIT-M since 2006 and established a co-located office at the IIT Madras Research Park in 2008. “The new partnership expands this engagement to include global-level collaborative projects across multiple Caterpillar divisions,” the release added.