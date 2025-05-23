IIT-Madras receives silver-level recognition from Casualty Actuarial Society

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has earned a prestigious Silver-Level designation under the CAS University Recognition Program, awarded by the globally acclaimed Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS).

This distinction affirms the institute’s efforts in training future professionals in the field of property and casualty insurance risk management, aligning closely with the CAS curriculum standards, a release from IIT-M read.

“The recognition is a testament to the academic rigour and industry relevance of IIT M’s Department of Mathematics, which offers a robust suite of UG, PG, and doctoral programmes in pure and applied mathematics, statistics, and financial modelling,” it added.

“This recognition celebrates our department’s robust offerings in stochastic processes, regression, financial mathematics, and data analytics—areas at the heart of modern actuarial science,” said Prof Neelesh S Upadhye of the department. “We look forward to deepening our collaboration through faculty development workshops, student summer-programme placements, and joint research initiatives.”

As a silver-level partner, IIT-M will gain exclusive access to an array of CAS resources, including priority placement for students in summer programs, CAS teaching materials and case-study repositories, invitations to the general insurance teachers conference, and the opportunity to host CAS-sponsored events. “This recognition is valid through the 2023–2026 cycle and reflects IIT-M’s commitment to advancing actuarial science education and industry engagement,” said Joyce Warner, chief business officer, CAS.