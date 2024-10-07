IIT Madras Pravartak offers training for engineering students in manufacturing & production

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies is collaboration with SWAYAM Plus, and also launching their 12-day training program for engineering students with mechanical, manufacturing, or production backgrounds with advanced technical skills in digital manufacturing.

Well performed students will receive placement through this program, the last date to register being 10th October 2024.

The training going to take place at the IIT Madras campus from 14th to 26th October 2024. Willing students can register through the following link: (https://iitmpravartak.org.in/digital_mfg_practice)

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, said, “Skills development is a National movement to provide Indians with opportunities to develop potential to the fullest extent throughout their life, regardless of their prior experience. Through this movement, the skills, passion and contributions of every individual will drive India's next phase of development towards an advanced economy and inclusive society.”

Sarathi added, “This course aims to bridge the gap between idealized concepts learnt from the foundational courses in engineering and the real world. Our experience clearly indicates that there is a need to strengthen the skills needed in general engineering and to build an intuition in relation to that. The contents of the training program for engineering students are identified through the skill gap between engineering curriculum and practicing engineer. Content of course is designed to cover the modules Modelling, Basic Manufacturing, Digital manufacturing and Entrepreneurship.”

The program address the skill gaps between academic learning and industry practices. It covers modules such as 3D modeling, digital manufacturing, basic manufacturing techniques, entrepreneurship, and hands-on training in areas like 3D printing, CNC programming, and machining.

The program will be delivered through classroom-based hands-on sessions, offering students a comprehensive understanding of digital manufacturing processes.

The curriculum is developed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure relevance to modern mechanical, manufacturing, and production sectors

Key Highlights:

Eligibility: Open to final-year students and recent graduates in mechanical, manufacturing, or production engineering.

Practical Focus: A balance of theory (20%) and experiential learning (80%) will be provided, including skills such as CAD/CAM, prototyping, and product development.

Industry-Relevant Training: The course will prepare students for roles in manufacturing, R&D, and product development with a focus on hands-on training.

Placement Assistance: IIT Madras will facilitate connections between top-performing students and leading mechanical and manufacturing companies or startups through its Central Skill Training Facility (CSTF).

The program is offered at a subsidized fee of INR 6,000 + GST, with accommodation available on campus at INR 650 per day, covering both food and stay.

Accommodation requests must be made by 10th October 2024