IIT-Madras Pravartak invites applications for online Augmented Reality (AR) courses

CHENNAI: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation has announced admissions for two premier industry-aligned programs designed to prepare learners for high-growth careers in immersive technology and digital commerce.

“The AR/VR course, launched in collaboration with VyVoxel, an international leader in AR/VR/MR, is a 60-hour online program starting on June 14, 2025. Registrations close on June 13. Delivered under the Digital Skills Academy initiative, the program offers hands-on training in Unity 3D, C# scripting, Vuforia, and XR Interaction Toolkit. Learners will build real-world AR/VR applications for Android, iOS, tablets, and headsets,” a release issued by IIT-M Pravartak stated.

“This course offers a blend of theoretical understanding and practical project experience, empowering students and professionals to explore the frontiers of immersive technology,” said Shyam Rajan, Co-Founder and CEO, VyVoxel India Pvt. Ltd.

For those pursuing careers in digital commerce, IITM Pravartak has partnered with US-based Codenatives to offer an intensive 8-week Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud Developer Training.

Commencing on July 21, the course includes 70 hours of instructor-led sessions and 130 hours of practical exercises, with flexible schedules to accommodate Indian, US, and UK time zones. Registrations are open until July 20.

Each participant receives a dedicated Salesforce sandbox instance and support for CCD102 certification.

“These programs cater to the rising demand for skilled professionals in next-gen digital ecosystems,” said G Veeraraghavan, COO, IITM Pravartak.

For details and enrollment, visit digitalskills.pravartak.org.in.