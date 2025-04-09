IIT-Madras Pravartak foundation partners with Ziroh Labs to establish Centre of AI Research

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Ziroh Labs, a California-based Innovation-driven Deep-Tech Startup, and to establish an Centre of AI Research (COAIR) to solve India’s compute accessibility challenges.

The COAIR will focus on developing practical, efficient AI solutions focusing on CPU and edge device inferencing.

In a significant step towards making AI Models solve accessibility problems, Ziroh Labs unveiled the first version of ‘Kompact AI at IIT Madras on 9 April.

Kompact AI is an AI platform that enables foundational models to be built and served using CPUs without requiring GPUs (Graphics Processing Units, which are expensive and hard to obtain).

Kompact AI is aligned with India’s AI Mission, "AI for All".

Kompact AI has been developed by scientists and engineers from India. Ziroh Labs has already optimised 17 AI models, including DeepSeek, Qwen and Llama, to run efficiently on CPUs.

These models have been benchmarked with IIT Madras, evaluating both quantitative performance and qualitative accuracy.

For the first time, high-performance AI is built and deployed efficiently on CPUs, making AI more accessible, scalable, and cost-effective.

Ziroh Labs team showcased Kompact AI’s unique capabilities during the event and demonstrated how it redefines AI development on top of CPUs by eliminating dependency on GPUs.

Key Features of Kompact AI:

● Kompact AI enables AI model development and deployment on CPUs, removing the need for costly GPUs and reducing the infrastructure burden.

● Ziroh Labs has optimized AI models, including DeepSeek, Qwen, and Llama, for efficient execution on CPUs, delivering superior performance at lower costs.

● Kompact AI operates without constant internet connectivity, making it ideal for deployment in remote areas with limited or no access to reliable internet.

This AI platform aims to democratise AI by allowing developers across the globe to build, train and infer AI using CPUs commonly found in Cloud Data Centers and Edge devices.

Kompact AI enables AI development without violating any data privacy and data residency regulations across the globe.