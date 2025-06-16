IIT-Madras Pravartak and TCS iON launches online certification in MLOps

CHENNAI: In a strategic move to bridge the growing skill gap in the field of Artificial Intelligence, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in collaboration with TCS iON, on Monday announced the launch of a cutting-edge online certification programme titled ‘MLOps – Scalable ML Operations – Associate’.

“Designed to equip learners with industry-aligned expertise in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), the 110-hour certification course will commence on July 15, 2025, with enrolments currently open. The last date for registration is July 5, 2025. Registration details are available at: https://www.tcsion.com/hub/iitm-pravartak/scalable-machine-learning-models-operations-associate,” a release issued by IIT-M Pravartak said.

“The curriculum blends theoretical foundations with hands-on experience, covering MLOps tools, best practices, and deployment strategies. Live sessions will be delivered by IIT Madras faculty and industry professionals,” it noted.

“This programme adds practical industry context to academic learning,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.

“With immersive content and real-world application focus, it empowers learners to stay ahead in the AI ecosystem,” he added.

Encouraging professionals to enrol, M J Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak, noted, “The course will help professionals scale, manage and deploy ML models effectively, ensuring they remain relevant in AI-driven industries.”

“Graduates of the course will be well-positioned for roles such as Data Engineer, MLOps Engineer, Platform Engineer, and ML Automation Engineer, with opportunities across AI, GenAI, and Data Science domains,” added the release.