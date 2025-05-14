IIT-Madras partners with UK’s Energy Systems Catapult to propel net-zero innovation

CHENNAI: In a strategic push toward a sustainable energy future, IIT Madras’ Energy Consortium has entered into a collaborative agreement with the United Kingdom’s Energy Systems Catapult (ESC), a government-supported innovation hub dedicated to facilitating the transition to a net-zero energy system.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the IIT Madras campus, heralds a new era of Indo-UK cooperation in clean energy innovation, applied research, and technology commercialisation.

The announcement was made in the presence of Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, and other key representatives.

Elaborating on the significance of the partnership, Professor Satya Seshadri, Faculty Head of the Energy Consortium, stated, “Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between pioneering research and real-world energy solutions. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to building a vibrant ecosystem uniting academia, industry, and policy to address today’s most urgent energy challenges.”

Brendan O’Neill, Advisor – Innovator Support and International at ESC, remarked, “This partnership marks a pivotal step in addressing critical decarbonisation challenges across energy and transport sectors in the UK, Tamil Nadu, and India. By combining expertise and innovation, we aim to co-create transformative solutions.”

Dr. Nikhil Tambe, CEO of The Energy Consortium, emphasised the broader potential of the partnership, particularly in the context of the recently announced UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

“This collaboration exemplifies our goal of accelerating net-zero efforts by uniting global stakeholders. With the Catapult’s resources and networks, we can tap into new opportunities for impact,” he said.

The partnership will focus on joint innovation programs in renewable energy, smart grids, energy storage, electric mobility, green hydrogen, and sustainable maritime infrastructure.

It also aims to advance policy innovation and expand access to global funding platforms for Indian startups and researchers through ESC’s extensive network.