IIT Madras partners with state govt to boost Tamil Nadu’s agri-food ecosystem

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is partnering with the state government to boost Tamil Nadu’s agriculture and food processing sector. The collaboration will focus on sustainable rural development, agri-business innovation, and inclusive economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

Towards this, IIT Madras signed a MoU recently with Tamil Nadu Agri Business and Food Processing Export Corporation (TNAPEx), which acts as an apex body for the promotion of Food Processing and Agri Export.

The signing took place at the TN Secretariat in the presence of Atul Anand, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department.

Welcoming the expertise brought in by IIT Madras, Atul Anand, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to transforming rural supply chains, reducing post-harvest losses, and increasing farmer incomes through innovation and collaboration.

Looking forward to this collaboration, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, emphasized the Institute’s multi-disciplinary strength in solving real-world challenges.

He laid out IIT Madras’ plan to improve operational efficiency, marketability, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu’s agri-business ecosystem through research, training, technological, and marketing interventions.

The MoU covers joint efforts in:

Ø Skilling rural youth in agribusiness

Ø Optimising supply chains and reducing food wastage

Ø Enhancing market access and export potential

Ø Improving packaging, branding, and product marketing

Ø Evaluating government schemes for greater impact

K Alagusundaram, MD and CEO, TNAPEx, highlighted the strategic importance of connecting Tamil Nadu’s rural micro-enterprises to global markets and leveraging academic collaboration to boost capacity and competitiveness in the food processing sector.