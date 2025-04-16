IIT-Madras offers flexible PG diploma prog for working professionals

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras has launched new PG diploma programmes tailored to meet evolving industry demands and also to strengthen technical competencies among fresh graduates and working professionals.

“Spearheaded by the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the initiative offers a blend of academic rigour and professional flexibility. It features live online classes during evenings and weekends, supplemented with recorded sessions — enabling learners to pursue higher education without disrupting their full-time jobs or internships,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

“The initiative is aimed at addressing the growing need for accessible, industry-relevant education that aligns with the aspirations of both early-career graduates and seasoned professionals,” said Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, associate chair, CODE, IIT-Madras.

Applications are now open and will be accepted until May 2025. Admission will be based on an entrance examination scheduled for July 13 with classes commencing in August or September.

The programmes offer specialisations in cutting-edge domains including aerospace engineering, ammunition technology, AI, integrated circuits, signal processing, microelectronics, mechanical design, automotive technology, e-mobility, and process safety. Candidates who excel in the PG diploma programmes may be eligible to upgrade to a web-enabled M Tech degree, thereby enhancing their qualifications by getting a degree from IIT-Madras.

For more details, visit: https://code.iitm.ac.in/webmtech