IIT Madras' new real-time indoor mapping technology could aid disaster relief operations

CHENNAI: In a significant technological leap, the IIT-Madras has developed an innovative real-time indoor mapping system that can function under all environmental and lighting conditions, with minimal reliance on pre-installed infrastructure.

According to IIT-M, this pioneering solution is poised to become a game-changer for first responders involved in disaster relief operations.

“Named ‘UbiqMap’, the lightweight and portable technology uses radio tomographic imaging (RTI) to map indoor environments through radio frequency-based sensing. Traditionally, RTI systems require a network of wireless transceivers placed at fixed locations. These devices detect changes in signal strength caused by obstacles and use this data to reconstruct floor plans,” a statement issued by IIT-M read.

However, UbiqMap removes the need for fixed installations by employing wearable transceivers that can be carried by emergency personnel. “As the team moves through a building, the devices track their positions and dynamically generate an accurate, up-to-date layout of the area — a vital asset during search and rescue operations when floor plans are unavailable or outdated,” it said.

Public safety operations are often hampered by the lack of reliable building layouts. That’s where this system empowers first responders with visual-independent tool that requires minimal computational resources, making it ideal for time-sensitive missions. “The technology has been successfully validated in trial runs within residential units on the IIT-M campus,” opined Ayon Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, department of computer science and engineering, IIT-M. “The team is currently working on refining wireless frequency choices to optimise imaging resolution and indoor penetration. Additionally, they are integrating visual sensor fusion to enhance real-time mapping accuracy.”

With plans underway to prototype a wearable version for field testing, UbiqMap has potential for use in smart cities, autonomous navigation systems, and emergency response frameworks. “This promises safer, smarter infrastructure management in the years to come,” he added.