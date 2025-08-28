IIT Madras, LSUHSC join hands for healthcare innovation

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has entered into a partnership with LSU Health New Orleans (LSUHSC-NO), aimed at advancing global health through education, research, and technology-led entrepreneurship initiatives.

The collaboration will combine LSUHSC-NO’s expertise in clinical and translational research with IIT Madras’s strengths in engineering, informatics, and innovation, according to IIT-M. The focus will be on accelerating the development of new technologies to address healthcare gaps and improve outcomes worldwide.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed recently by Demetrius J Porche, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, LSUHSC-NO; Lucio Miele, Director, LSU-LCMC Cancer Center; Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras; and Prof. Himanshu Sinha, Department of Biotechnology, IIT-M.

LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor Steve Nelson said the collaboration will support LSU’s efforts to secure National Cancer Institute designation for the LSU-LCMC Health Cancer Center. “By combining our clinical expertise with IIT Madras’ technology, we are creating a platform to move discoveries from research to patient care and improve health outcomes,” he said.

Joint teams will lead genomic and health studies and design tools such as AI-based applications, low-cost diagnostics, and medical devices. The partnership will also include student and faculty exchange programmes and support for entrepreneurship.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said the initiative provides a pathway to translate research into global health solutions. The institutions also plan to expand collaboration into other biomedical areas in the coming years.