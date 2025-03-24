IIT Madras launches zero e-mission to drive Nation’s electric vehicles growth

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched ‘Zero e-mission’, a comprehensive set of e-Mobility initiatives across different domains ranging from education, skilling and research to policy, outreach and safety.

Being spearheaded by the Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, these initiatives envisage strong industry collaborations to speed up the EV Transition in India.

These initiatives were launched in the campus on Monday in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Guests of Honour Dr. Preeti Banzal, Scientist G, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and Mr. PK Banerjee, Executive Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Further, IIT Madras officials including V. Kamakoti, Manu Santhanam, , Prof. CS Shankar Ram, Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice and Mr. Ajithkumar T K, CEO, Centre of Excellence for Zero Emission Trucking (CoEZET), were present along with other faculty and researchers.

The initiatives launched include:

Ø EV Battery Engineering Lab - A state-of-the-art facility dedicated to battery performance analysis and optimization for electric vehicles that focuses on key aspects of battery technology

Ø Battery Charging Infrastructure Laboratory - A pioneering research facility focused on developing advanced charging solutions for EVs such as Onboard & Offboard Chargers, Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) Solutions, Wireless Charging Systems, Battery Swapping & Grid Integration

Ø Certificate Programme on eMobility - A 100-hour online course designed to equip professionals with cutting-edge knowledge in EVs

Ø Web-Enabled M.Tech in E-Mobility - A degree program designed for working professionals looking to specialize in EV technology.

Further, a technical report on ‘Safe Electrification of Battery Electric Trucks for Inflammable and Hazardous Goods Transportation’ was also released on the occasion.

As India’s trucking industry expands, electrification of medium and heavy-duty trucks is a critical step in achieving net-zero emissions.

However, transitioning hazardous and flammable goods transport to battery electric trucks brings unique safety challenges that must be addressed.

This report provided an in-depth evaluation of battery chemistries, past fire incidents, and real-world feasibility for safe and efficient BET deployment.

It identifies potential risks like thermal runaway, fire hazards, and grid integration issues, offering solutions to make electrification safer and more reliable.