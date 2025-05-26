IIT-Madras launches new UG, PG streams in sports, fine arts

CHENNAI: Strengthening its commitment to academic innovation and inclusivity, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a suite of cutting-edge undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the upcoming academic year. According to IIT-M, these initiatives are designed to empower students to lead in rapidly evolving sectors of technology and research.

Among the most ground-breaking changes is the institute’s move to create exclusive admission streams for students excelling in sports and fine arts—making IIT-M the first in the country to do so.

“From the academic year 2025–26, IIT Madras will implement the ‘Fine Arts and Culture Excellence’ (FACE) category, offering undergraduate admission to students with demonstrated excellence in the arts. Applications will be accepted on https://ugadmissions.iitm.ac.in/face,” a release issued by IIT-M said. “The ‘Sports Excellence Admission’ (SEA), introduced in 2024–25, continues to provide a dedicated path for top-performing athletes.”

Both FACE and SEA will reserve two supernumerary seats in every B Tech and BS programme—one gender-neutral and one exclusively for female candidates. “These programmes have been thoughtfully developed to align with industry demands and to foster academic and personal growth among students,” said Prathap Haridoss, dean (Academic Courses), IIT-M.

New academic offerings include a four-year interdisciplinary BS in Chemistry with a pathway to an MS and hands-on lab experience, project-based learning, and international collaborations, an industry-aligned and multidisciplinary M Tech in Electric Vehicles preparing graduates for leadership roles in the fast-growing e-mobility sector, B Tech in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME), which combine classical engineering with modern computational tools, AI, and healthcare innovation. Both offer pathways to a five-year dual degree.