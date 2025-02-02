IIT Madras launches free training for SC/ST women students in power electronics fundamentals

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has announced free short-term skill training for SC/ST women students in engineering and science fields to equip them for the semiconductor industry, an emerging career pathway.

The 11-day training course focuses on advanced electronic manufacturing, including power electronics fundamentals, and will be conducted at the IIT Madras campus. The last date to apply for the programme is February 4, 2025.

Applicants are required to have a basic understanding of electronics including Printed Circuit Boards and electronic components, and will be selected through a screening process, per a release from the State’s Information and Public Relations Department.

IIT Madras will provide accommodation for the selected candidates.

Eligibility:

The program is open to women engineering, diploma, and science students in the electrical/electronic instrumentation streams, as mentioned on TN Skill portal.

Programme benefits:

Participants will receive certification from IIT Madras and Swayam Plus. Also, the programme promises a 100% placement guarantee for students who meet the eligibility criteria and successfully complete the training, the release added.

Additionally, participants will receive a TN Skill incentive of Rs 6,000 upon completion of the course.

Course duration:

Batch 1: February 24 to March 7, 2025

Batch 2: March 10 to March 21, 2025

Batch 3: March 24 to April 4, 2025

For more details and to register, click HERE: (https://candidate.tnskill.tn.gov.in/skillwallet/course/3643)