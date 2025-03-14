Begin typing your search...

    14 March 2025
    IIT-Madras invites applications for MS and PhD programmes
    IIT Madras

    CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has invited applications for its prestigious MS (by Research) and PhD programmes.

    According to IIT-M, these programs, spanning a wide array of disciplines, including Engineering, Sciences, Management, and Humanities, are designed to foster cutting-edge research and nurture the next generation of thought leaders.

    “Aspiring researchers and scholars, driven by a passion for discovery and innovation, are invited to join the IIT-M community, renowned for its vibrant academic ecosystem, world-class faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure,” stated the release issued by IIT-M.

    “In recognition of the diverse needs and aspirations of its students, IIT Madras offers flexible research options, including full-time, part-time, and external research programs. This flexibility enables students to balance their academic pursuits with other commitments while still benefiting from the institute’s world-class research environment,” it said.

    Aspiring researchers can apply for the MS (by research) and PhD programs through the IIT-M research portal (research.iitm.ac.in). The application deadline for the July 2025 programme is April 3 and for the January 2026 programme, the admission duration is from April 4 to October 31.

    DTNEXT Bureau

