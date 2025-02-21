IIT-Madras hosts global hyperloop competition 2025 till Feb 25

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras on Friday inaugurated the Global Hyperloop Competition 2025, Asia’s first international hyperloop competition at ‘Discovery, IIT Madras’s satellite campus in Thaiyur.

The competition will be held till February 25. Ten hyperloop teams, comprising 200 students of newly-founded and experienced teams, are competing in the Global Hyperloop Competition (GHC) 2025.

“The event will host 150 industry delegates from across the world, representing the mobility, research, and hyperloop sectors,” a release issued by IIT-M said.

Pankaj Sharma, principal executive director, Railway Board, said, “This event is not only a celebration of innovation but also a testament of how India is emerging as a leader in transportation technology.”

Concurring with him was IIT-M director, V Kamakoti, who added: “Days are not far off when our country will realise very fast hyperloop connectivity between important destinations across our nation. A key objective of the event is to showcase and propagate hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation.”

The event will feature three primary categories – Pod demonstration that showcases functional hyperloop pod prototypes; Hyperloop innoquest that’s a case-study challenge exploring hyperloop technology and implementation; and Designx, a platform for teams to present innovative hyperloop designs.

The competition will be held at the institute’s unique hyperloop test infrastructure, a facility built with the support of Indian Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T and HindalCo. The event is also backed by Ansys, SAE India and IIT-M Pravartak.