IIT Madras hosts convocation for BS degree graduates

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) held the convocation and certificate distribution ceremony for students from BS Degree programmes at its campus here on Sunday.

“This marks a significant milestone, with 867 students graduating —either with a three-year BSc degree or a four-year BS degree in Data Science and Applications or Electronic Systems,” a release issued by IIT-M said. “The programme currently has over 38,000 students enrolled from across India and abroad. Remarkably, 52% are pursuing this rigorous curriculum alongside another undergraduate degree, underlining its flexible and inclusive design.”

Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M, said, “This is the first batch graduating with the full four-year BS degree. Around 150 students come from families earning less than Rs 1 lakh per annum, and another 100 from those earning under Rs 5 lakh. This is the true spirit of ‘Annaivarakum IIT-M (IIT-M for all).”

He also highlighted that three of the top 10 ranks in the GATE Data Science paper were secured by BS students, including the All India Rank 1, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Delhi.

Aravind Krishnan, MD-Blackstone, South East Asia Private Equity, who was the chief guest, stated: “Through this hybrid programme, IIT Madras has expanded the frontiers of data science education and created a global benchmark for inclusive, future-ready learning.”

With multiple exit options, online content delivery, and in-person assessments, “the BS programme epitomises IIT-M’s commitment to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal #4 — ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all,” added the release.