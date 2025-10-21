IIT Madras Global to host GATES India ICT channel summit 2025

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Global, in partnership with GATES, will host the ‘GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025 from November 5 to 7 at the IIT Madras Research Park.

According to the Institute, the high-profile summit will bring together over 250 ICT (Information and Communication Technology) channel leaders, technology innovators, policymakers, and growth-stage startups for strategic dialogues, curated business matchmaking sessions, product showcases, workshops, and networking events, all aimed at positioning India as a global technology orchestrator. The event is facilitated by IITM Global and supported by the IITM Research Park and IITM Incubation Cell.

The flagship session, “India Inc at Full Throttle: From Innovation to Global Impact,” scheduled for November 6, will feature IIT Madras, Redington Group, and Zoho Corporation on a single platform. The session will explore how India is evolving from a service provider to a solution architect, driven by collaboration among academia, enterprise, and homegrown innovators.

“IIT Madras Global sees innovation as a shared journey, one where research meets entrepreneurship and industry partnership,” said Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO of IIT Madras Global. Ashish Kapahi, Executive Director of GATES, added that the summit aims to bridge technology creators with the ICT channel community to help India emerge as a market of real global influence.

According to Nat Malupillai, Group CEO of IITM Research Park, and A Thillai Rajan, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, the summit will provide startups and innovators crucial access to markets, expertise, and collaborative opportunities to accelerate India’s innovation journey.