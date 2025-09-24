IIT Madras Global, Ideabaaz join hands to strengthen tier 2, 3 Chennai startups

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Global, established to accelerate IIT Madras' efforts to shape the global deep-technology innovation landscape, has become the knowledge and research Partner for 'Ideabaaz' – the country's first media-integrated startup platform.

The objective is to fuel India's startup ecosystem with inclusivity, visibility, and access by taking the start-up ecosystem to tier-two and tier-three cities. This initiative aims to bridge India's urban–rural innovation divide and empower founders to take their ideas from seed to unicorn to IPO.

As the Knowledge and Research Partner, IIT Madras Global – the strategic international arm of IIT Madras – will bring deep-tech expertise and academic depth to the platform.

Thirteen distinguished IIT Madras faculty members will serve as mentors and jury members, guiding entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. Ideabaaz is a digital platform and a first-of-its-kind hub connecting startups with funding, mentorship, investor matchmaking, masterclasses, business services, and global market access.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this initiative, Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO, IIT Madras Global, said, "IIT Madras Global, as the Knowledge Partner of IDEABAAZ, is powering a transformative platform designed to foster inclusive innovation and empower grassroots entrepreneurship, bridging local ingenuity with global opportunities that create lasting social and economic impact."