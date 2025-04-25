IIT-Madras files 417 patents in FY 2024-25, surpasses ‘one patent a day’ vision

CHENNAI: Demonstrating its growing leadership in innovation and intellectual property, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) filed an impressive 417 patents during the 2024–25 financial year, exceeding the ‘One Patent a Day’ goal envisioned by its Director, V Kamakoti.

According to an official release, the filings include 298 Indian patents and 119 international patents. Additionally, IIT-M has submitted 39 design applications, six copyrights, and one trademark, bringing the total intellectual property (IP) filings to 463.

This milestone comes ahead of World Intellectual Property Day, observed annually on April 26. These include electronics and communication, energy and environment, healthcare, robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.

“In the last five years, IIT-M has transferred several cutting-edge technologies to industry partners, including start-ups, MSMEs, and multinational corporations, through licensing deals cumulatively worth Rs 28 crore. A notable achievement was the transfer of its indigenous 5G RAN sub-system technology to Tejas Networks (TATA Group),” a release issued by IIT-M read.

Director Kamakoti congratulated the faculty, researchers, students, and the institute’s IP Cell, stating, “For India to emerge as a technology superpower by 2047, safeguarding our intellectual assets is imperative. Filing 417 patents in a single financial year is a proud moment for the IIT-M community.”

Professor Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), concurred and added: “IIT-M continues to lead among Indian academic institutions in IP creation, as we understand the importance of protecting innovations that will shape the industries of tomorrow.”

The Technology Transfer Office (TTO) at IIT-M has doubled licensing revenues and tripled the number of technologies licensed in the past five years.