IIT Madras develops and deploys new technology to treat wastewater from textile industry

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has developed and deployed an advanced new technology for efficiently processing wastewater from the textile industry.

The discharge from these industries not only affects the aesthetic value and water clarity but also reduces photosynthetic activity and poses toxic risks to humans, aquatic organisms, and other life forms.

This project focuses on improving the techno-economic feasibility of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) plants by developing an innovative electrochemical-based methodology.

To mitigate the environmental impacts, textile industries in India are mandated to implement ZLD systems, which aim to recover and reuse wastewater and salts.

However, the conventional ZLD process is associated with high capital and operating costs, significant energy consumption, and a large carbon and area footprint.

The technology development was undertaken through comprehensive lab-scale studies using synthetic wastewater ranging from small volumes of 500 ml to larger volumes of 50 Litres for the Electrochemical Ozone oxidation system (ECOOP) for the removal of organic dyes.

Led by Indumathi Nambi of IIT Madras, this pilot project was implemented at Kunnakalpalayam Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu during 2023.

It showed a significant reduction in harmful compounds in ECOOP-treated samples compared to chlorinated samples from the CETP.

The pilot system has successfully achieved 96% colour removal and 60% COD removal for dyebath effluent.

Based on the results obtained from the initial deployment, the research team scaled up the system to process 400 litres per day.

These trials aim to optimise the system for real-world application.

The advantages of this technology in comparison to existing technologies include:

*Segregation of dyebath effluent for colour removal which reduces 75% load on RO system

*Reduction in capital infrastructure cost for RO and reject Evaporators and hence lower carbon foot print.

*Chlorine free colour removal process which avoids formation of carcinogenic chlorinated compounds