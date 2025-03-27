IIT-Madras conducts job fair for researchers

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has organised a job fair for researchers across India during the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025 conducted on the campus from March 27-30.

According to IIT-M, the second edition of this annual event is dedicated to fostering research collaborations with the industry.

"It brings together scholars, academicians, industry leaders, and innovators from diverse fields across India. Nearly 30% of all participants were from the Humanities Department. The Institute is working with the industry to coordinate the job fair. This summit is a student-run event and among the largest of its kind, that is dedicated exclusively for research scholars," a release issued by IIT-M read.

The event on March 27 was dedicated to Women Empowerment Day, emphasising their contributions to STEM fields. Eaton, a multi-national intelligent power management company, also launched 'Eaton's Pratibha Awards' to recognise nine female students from IIT Madras. Each of them will receive a grant of Rs 1.25 lakh, it read.

Congratulating the researchers, IIT-M director V Kamakoti said, "For Viksit Bharat @ 2047, it is very important that state-of-the-art research is pursued in India, resulting in technological solutions for the diverse set of issues faced by our citizens. I strongly believe that this summit will pave the way for strong research collaborations among our vibrant research community."

Addressing the research scholars, N Subramanian, executive director of the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS), said, "We are at the cusp of many innovations and transformations happening across society. The entire innovation ecosystem is rapidly advancing, irrespective of the domains. Conferences such as this are important as they are interdisciplinary by design. Initial success and promising technologies in Quantum computing and cybersecurity are major developments. In post-quantum cryptography, the problem statements need to envisage a scheme that would be quantum resilient. This will be the convergence of quantum and cryptography."