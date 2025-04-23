IIT-Madras celebrates 66th Institute Day with pomp

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras celebrated its 66th Institute Day on Wednesday with a grand gathering of students, faculty, alumni, and staff.

The event spotlighted the institute's achievements and its growing role in nation-building through innovation and education, according to IIT-M.

Delivering the keynote address, Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), said the Foundation—envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020 and legislated in 2023—aims to be a pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"With the Prime Minister as Chairperson, the ANRF seeks to catalyse innovation, support high-impact research, and bridge the gap between fundamental and applied sciences, " he said.

He also stressed the importance of increasing private sector R &D investment, which currently stands at a modest 0.7% of GDP.

IIT-M Director V Kamakoti, in his presidential address, highlighted the institute's accomplishments, including the success of the BS in Data Science and Applications programme.

"Three of our students ranked in the top 10 of the GATE DA paper, with one securing AIR 1," he said.

Kamakoti also noted that 95 per cent of students finalised their career paths during the 2023–24 academic year, aided by the institute's newly launched Career Pathway Centre.

The director announced upcoming incubators focused on quantum technology, fintech, and sustainability.

He also encouraged students to pursue civil services, with structured training programmes being launched for UPSC aspirants.

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath was presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award.