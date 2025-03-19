IIT Madras alumnus donates Rs 5 crore to AquaMAP water management center

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) distinguished alumnus Dr. Parasuram Balasubramanian is providing Rs. 5 crore in funding to AquaMAP – Centre for Water Management and Policy in the Institute to establish a corpus fund for the centre’s continued growth and impact.

AquaMAP works in transformative water management solutions, reinforcing IIT Madras’ commitment to innovation and societal impact.

The centre operates with the support of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India.

Established in 2022 at IIT Madras with a generous seed grant from Dr Parasuram Balasubramanian, CEO of Theme Work Analytics and Mr. Krishnan Narayanan, President of Itihaasa Research and Digital, AquaMAP has rapidly emerged as a pioneering interdisciplinary centre dedicated to water management and policy solutions.

Dr. Parasuram Balasubramanian ((1971/BT/AE & 1973/MT/IM)) is the Chief Executive Officer of Theme Work Analytics, a large company in the information technology sector and a Founding Member on the Governing Board of AquaMAP Centre for Water Management and Policy, IIT Madras.

He graduated from IIT Madras with degrees in Engineering and Management, and in 1977, he earned a Doctorate in Industrial Engineering with a focus in Operations Research. He was honoured with the Distinguished Engineering Alumnus Award 2022 of Purdue University, College of Engineering.

AquaMAP brings together the expertise of 26 faculty members from various departments of IIT Madras, fostering collaborative efforts to address critical water-related challenges.

Since its inception, the Centre has made significant strides in villages across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, executing over a dozen water and wastewater management projects. Many of these initiatives are funded by leading industry partners, including IBM and Amadeus Software.

One of AquaMAP’s standout achievements is the successful implementation of rural wastewater management using Nature-Based Solutions in Muthur village of Mallur Panchayat, Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka. This initiative has set a benchmark, inspiring the Government of Karnataka to scale the model across approximately 500 Gram Panchayats.

Beyond Karnataka, AquaMAP has provided strategic technical guidance to the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), Government of Odisha, for ensuring water quality assurance, implementing water safety plans, monitoring water quality, and managing data for their flagship 24x7 ‘Drink from Tap’ program across the State.

The Centre also collaborates closely with reputed voluntary organizations such as Art of Living, United Way, Sirithuli, and Gramantara serving as their knowledge partner. Expanding its global footprint, AquaMAP has successfully secured international funding under the ‘International Call for Proposals’ from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and IBM.