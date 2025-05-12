IIT Madras all set to make students Global Leaders in AI through its BTech Program

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is all set to make students global leaders in the field of Artificial Intelligence through its B.Tech in AI Program.

The institute will admit the second batch of students in the upcoming academic year of 2025-26.

This undergraduate degree, being offered by the NIRF #1-ranked Institute in the country, has been carefully crafted to equip students with key skills and knowledge.

Designed from the ground up to focus on both the fundamentals of AI and how to build applications, the BTech also has a strong industry connect in terms of internships and UG research opportunities. Students will have career opportunities in diverse areas ranging from fundamental research in global tech companies to applied sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare.

The B.Tech in AI course is being offered through the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, which aims to be among the top AI-focused schools worldwide and also advise the Government and policymakers on Data Science and AI-related policy areas.

Students who have cleared the JEE (Advanced) can choose this program in the upcoming JOSSA Counselling.

It will have a student strength of 50 admitted through JEE.

The course code for the B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics at IIT Madras is 412L: Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics.