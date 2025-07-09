IIT-M Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI partners with Lloyds Tech Centre for cutting-edge research 

CHENNAI: In a significant stride towards bolstering industry-academia collaboration, the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) at IIT Madras has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lloyds Technology Centre, a leading technology and data firm, to jointly undertake research-driven industrial and deep-tech projects.

The MoU, formalised on July 8 at the IIT Madras campus, was signed in the presence of professor Balaraman Ravindran, Head of WSAI, and Sirisha Voruganti, CEO and Managing Director of Lloyds Technology Centre.

According to the Institute, the partnership aims to catalyse innovation, strengthen scientific and technical capabilities, and explore emerging frontiers in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

“As part of the collaboration, engineers from Lloyds Technology Centre will undergo advanced certified training programmes at WSAI, with a core focus on AI/ML and Data Engineering,” a release from the Institute said.

“This collaboration is not confined to a single project. It includes a significant training component and delves into AI challenges, particularly in the banking and finance sectors. We are excited to begin this journey with Lloyds Technology Centre,” said professor Ravindran.

Echoing the enthusiasm, Sirisha Voruganti stated, “The convergence of data and AI is redefining the future. Our partnership with WSAI will help us develop smarter predictive models across domains like pensions, insurance, and investments. We are also committed to continuous learning by sponsoring our engineers for advanced AI certifications.”