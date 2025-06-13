IIT-M unveils “Aagneya”, India’s cutting-edge student-built solar car for global challenge 

CHENNAI: Students from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have designed and built a state-of-the-art solar-powered vehicle named “Aagneya”, poised to represent India in the prestigious Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025 in Australia.

Developed by Team Agnirath under the aegis of the Centre for Innovation (CFI), IIT Madras, this solar car will compete in the 3,000-km journey from Darwin to Adelaide from August 24 to 31.

Unveiling the vehicle on campus here, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti lauded the team’s innovation and perseverance.

“We are committed to nurturing start-ups and innovators. With over 100 start-ups incubated and 470 patents filed last year, we’re building a strong ecosystem to support talent. I’m confident Team Agnirath will excel,” he said.

“Aagneya boasts numerous technical breakthroughs, including a carbon fiber body that drastically reduces weight — one of the largest student-led hand layups in India. Its solar panel efficiency has been upgraded from 19% to 24%, while the battery pack has been optimized for performance with a reduced capacity of 3 kWh. A machine learning-driven strategy module ensures real-time decision-making during the race, enhancing energy efficiency and vehicle control,” he added.

Faculty advisor professor M S Sivakumar called the project a “testament to student resilience,” and praised the team’s vision and execution.

Team Agnirath, which began in 2021 with six members, now includes 38 multidisciplinary students.

“Aagneya is the result of over 15,000 hours of dedicated effort,” said J Sairam, Business Module Lead.

“We are proud to carry India’s flag in the world’s toughest solar race,” he noted.

“Sponsors including Game Change Solar, Billion Mobility, Charge Zone, and COEZET played a crucial role in enabling the team’s journey from concept to track-ready prototype,” a release from IIT-M added.